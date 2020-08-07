Formula E leader da Costa takes third win in a row

BERLIN: DS Techeetah's Formula E leader Antonio Felix da Costa celebrated his third win in a row to open up a 68-point gap in the all-electric series at Berlin's former Tempelhof airport on Thursday.

The Portuguese took his second pole to flag victory in two days at the season's finale in the German capital with four more races to come.

Da Costa now has 125 points with Brazilian former champion Lucas di Grassi and Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne level on 57 as his closest challengers for Audi and Mercedes respectively.

Former champion Sebastien Buemi was second for Nissan e.Dams with Di Grassi third.

"There was never a moment where I could stop looking in my mirrors and I had to keep him (Buemi) under control," said the winner.

"This momentum and these days are so rare and I know how hard they are to get so I'm so happy that they are coming to me right now... I'm expecting it to be tough the next few races."

Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne, da Costa's team mate, finished 10th.

The next race is on Saturday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)