Formula One announces long-term partnership with Puma

LONDON: Formula One has agreed a long-term deal with Puma for the German sportswear company to become the sport's exclusive merchandise retail partner, it said on Thursday.

Formula One said Puma had gained the rights to design, produce and sell Formula One branded products trackside at grands prix.

Puma stands and superstores will be present at 17 of the 21 races on the calendar this season.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)