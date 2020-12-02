Formula One driver Grosjean leaves Bahrain hospital after fireball crash

MANAMA: French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean left hospital on Wednesday (Dec 2), three days after escaping a fiery high-speed crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix with just burns to his hands, his team said.

The 34-year-old had an astonishing escape after his Haas car penetrated the metal crash barriers in Sunday's race at the Sakhir circuit, splitting in two and erupting in flames.

The same circuit hosts another race this weekend but Grosjean will not take part, replaced by the team's Brazilian reserve Pietro Fittipaldi.

Haas said Grosjean will remain in Bahrain to continue private treatment.

The driver said on Tuesday that he still wanted to drive in next week's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.

"Even though it is complicated for those close to me, it is a need for me to get back into a Formula One car, to see where I am, if I can continue to drive," he said.

Grosjean was stuck in his car for nearly half a minute before getting out alive, largely thanks to the car's survival cell, his so-called 'halo' device.

In a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday, Grosjean said: "I'm getting better and better, obviously a few parts are a bit painful but it's OK.

"After what happened I guess the pain is not too bad. I'm happy to be alive and talk to you."

Haas announced on Wednesday that Michael Schumacher's son Mick will join Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin in a new lineup next season.