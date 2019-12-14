Formula One fans vote Norris their rookie of the year

LONDON: McLaren's Lando Norris has been voted Rookie of the Year by an overwhelming majority in an online vote of Formula One fans despite Red Bull's Alexander Albon finishing higher in the championship.

Anglo-Thai racer Albon, who started out at Toro Rosso this season and then graduated to the senior Red Bull team, was named Rookie of the Year by the governing FIA at their awards in Paris last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

British newcomer Norris, 20, received 76per cent of the votes in a poll conducted by the official Formula One website.

Albon was second with 16per cent and Williams' British rookie George Russell third on 8per cent. A total of 86,922 fans voted.

Albon finished the season eighth overall, with Norris 11th and Russell last in a Williams that scored only one point from 21 races.

Norris has become a fan favourite with a strong social media presence, quirky attitude and jokey relationship with Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, his departing performance engineer Andrew Jarvis hailed him over the team radio as "an absolute legend'.

"I can't believe the rookie year you've had. And the fact that I've had the opportunity to share it with you," said Jarvis, before his voice faltered.

"Are you crying?," replied Norris with a squeal of laughter. "I think I'm crying."

