MEXICO CITY: Lewis Hamilton became only the third Formula One driver in history to capture a fifth world title on Sunday (Oct 28) as Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix.

The 33-year-old Briton drew level with Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio with only seven-time champion Michael Schumacher ahead of them in the record books.

He was adding the 2018 crown to his championship wins in 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2017.