Formula One teams to shut down for 21 days in March-April

Formula One's August shutdown will be brought forward and extended to a mandatory 21 successive days in March and April as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the governing body FIA said on Wednesday.

LONDON: Formula One's August shutdown will be brought forward and extended to a mandatory 21 successive days in March and April as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the governing body FIA said on Wednesday.

The 2020 race calendar has already been suspended, with last weekend's Australian season opener in Melbourne cancelled and the next three races at least postponed. The sport has said it hopes to race again at the end of May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)