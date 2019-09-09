Forsberg strike gives Sweden 1-1 draw with Norway

STOCKHOLM: Winger Emil Forsberg drilled home a second-half equaliser to grab a point for Sweden as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Scandinavian neighbours Norway in their Group F Euro 2020 qualifier in Stockholm on Sunday.

The Swedes held the upper hand for most of the first half but it was the visitors who went in a goal up at the break as Andreas Granqvist made a terrible error in under-hitting a pass to Victor Lindelof.

The loose ball was snapped up by Joshua King, who powered forward before releasing the ball to Martin Odegaard. The young midfielder prodded the ball on to Norway captain Stefan Johansen, who swept home a simple finish.

Moved into a more central role in the second half, Forsberg got more and more involved in the Swedish attack and he rattled home the equaliser on the hour mark after an intricate build-up by the Swedes.

The derby spirit of the game was reflected in some heavy challenges and less-than-elegant play as the visitors shut up shop knowing that a point would keep them in the hunt for qualification.

With all of the six teams having played six games, Spain lead the group on a maximum 18 points following a 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands, with Sweden second on 11 points, Romania third on 10 and Norway one point further back.

Norway host Spain next on October 12, with the group leaders travelling to Stockholm three days later.

