Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal

BERLIN: Fortuna Duesseldorf scored in the 90th minute to beat Dynamo Dresden 2-1 on Saturday and book their return to the Bundesliga after a four-year absence by securing a top-two finish in the second division with two games to spare.

The visitors grabbed the last-gasp winner through Rouwen Hennings to move onto 59 points, 10 ahead of third-placed Holstein Kiel who have three games left to play.

Duesseldorf coach Friedhelm Funkel extended his record for most promotions to the Bundesliga to six.

Nuremberg are in second place on 54 points and host Eintracht Braunschweig on Monday.

The top two win automatic promotion, while the third-placed team go into a two-leg relegation/promotion playoff against the Bundesliga's third-bottom team.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

