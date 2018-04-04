Fortunate Bayern come from behind to beat Sevilla

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bayern Munich came from behind with the help of two deflections, including an own goal, for a 2-1 win at Sevilla in an exciting Champions League quarter-final, first leg clash on Tuesday.

Pablo Sarabia had put Sevilla ahead when he got the better of Juan Bernat to control Sergio Escudero's cross and fire home at the back post in the 32nd minute.

Five minutes later Bayern levelled when Sevilla's Jesus Navas deflected Franck Ribery's cross past goalkeeper David Soria at the near post.

With Sevilla tiring, five-time European champions Bayern took advantage and Thiago headed the winner with the help of a deflection off Sergio Escudero in the 68th minute.

