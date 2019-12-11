Foster named new All Blacks coach

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has been appointed as the new head coach of the national side, succeeding his former boss Steve Hansen, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Wednesday.

"The NZR Board has today ratified Ian Foster as the new head coach of the All Blacks from 2020," NZR chairman Brent Impey said in statement.

"He brings world-class international experience to the role, an incredibly strong coaching team, and we think he'll do an outstanding job."

Foster served eight years as Hansen's assistant and his appointment continues NZR's 'continuity planning' in the national side, with Hansen succeeding his former boss Graham Henry in 2012 after eight years as his assistant.

New Zealand were knocked out of this year's Rugby World Cup by England in the semi-finals, ending their hopes of a third successive title.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury and Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

