Four-goal Kirby fires Chelsea to WSL win amid COVID chaos

LONDON: Fran Kirby scored four goals as Chelsea crushed Reading 5-0 on Sunday in the Women's Super League table to move second in the table with the weekend's other five games cancelled due to COVID-19 infections and injuries.

Kirby opened the scoring when she ran in unmarked to snap up Sam Kerr's flick-on before cutting across keeper Grace Moloney and chipping the ball home right-footed in the 16th minute, and she added a second with her left foot seven minutes later.

She completed her hat-trick in first-half stoppage time with a deft headed finish before adding another header eight minutes into the second half as Reading's rearguard crumbled.

A late goal from substitute Ji So-yun completed the rout to put Chelsea second on 23 points from nine games with a match in hand on leaders Manchester United, who have 26 points. The two teams are scheduled to meet next weekend.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)