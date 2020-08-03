Four held after British GP climate action protest

SILVERSTONE, England: Police said they arrested four people on Sunday (Aug 2) after protesters displayed a banner for climate action group Extinction Rebellion during the British Formula One Grand Prix.

Northamptonshire Police and Silverstone circuit said the four were detained by security inside the venue perimeter. "Officers are working closely with Silverstone Circuit and conducting a full investigation," they said.

The race was closed to spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extinction Rebellion UK posted a picture of the banner on Twitter and the words: "Today at the #BritishGP we sent a message: #ActNow this is a #ClimateEmergency and we're way off track."

