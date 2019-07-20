Four key moments from the second round of the British Open

PORTRUSH, United Kingdom: Ireland's Shane Lowry delighted the home crowds on Friday (Jul 20) as he moved into a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the British Open, but Rory McIlroy narrowly missed the cut at Royal Portrush.

Here, AFP Sport looks at four key moments from the second round:

LOWRY STUMBES AT LAST HURDLE

The Irishman soared into the lead by playing his first 10 holes in six-under, with several other birdie tries also narrowly missing before he bogeyed the 14th.

Lowry then had to turn to his short game to get him out of trouble, with one excellent escape on the penultimate hole after hitting his tee shot into thick rough by the 18th tee.

But he did lose sole possession of the lead on the final green, after totally mishitting a short-iron shot from the middle of the fairway.

The world number 33 appeared embarrassed by his error, and missed the par putt to slip back into the two-way tie with JB Holmes.

WESTWOOD AVOIDS CALAMITY

Lee Westwood rolled back the years and a mammoth putt from off the green on the treacherous 16th hole, named "Calamity Corner".

The 230-yard par three has been the fourth-hardest hole this week, but English veteran Westwood tamed it with an improbable birdie en route to a bogey-free 67.

The 46-year-old sits just one shot off the lead at seven-under par for the tournament, as he bids to end his long wait for a major title in his 25th Open.

"I'm playing away from the Calamity. The Calamity is a bit on the right and I'm keep it left. I'm ahead of the game," said the former world number one.

FLEETWOOD THRILLS WITH CLOSING BIRDIE

Tommy Fleetwood gradually plotted his way up the leaderboard on Friday, making several unlikely par saves, before a bogey at 16 left him on six-under.

The popular Englishman, who is bidding for a first major victory, finished off in style, though, with birdie at the last.

The world number 20 drained a 15-footer to send the crowd into raptures and briefly tie the lead, and is level with Westwood on seven-under.

"It's not all going to be singing and dancing through a major," said Fleetwood. "I'm happy that I had a chance to scrap today and actually did really well."

AGONY FOR MCILROY

The Northern Irishman gave the Portrush crowds hope that he could pull off a thrilling bid to make the cut after his disastrous first-round 79, as he poured in five birdies on the back nine, reaching two-over for the tournament and six-under for his round with two holes to play.

The cut line was at one-over, but the four-time major champion saw a birdie putt slip narrowly past the edge of the hole on the 17th, before sending his approach spot spinning left of the last green to the disappointment of the raucous crowds in the 18th grandstands.

"It's been an eye-opener for me. Sometimes you're so far away you forget about the people cheering for you back home," said McIlroy. "That hit me like a tonne of bricks today."