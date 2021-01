Four Man City Women players test positive for COVID-19

REUTERS: Four players of Manchester City's women's team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now self-isolating, the club said on Monday.

City did not name the players who tested positive for the virus.

The club battled a COVID-19 outbreak in the men's squad in the past two weeks, with six players testing positive. Their Premier League match at Everton was postponed and the training ground closed for two days as a precaution.

City are fourth in the Women's Super League table with 18 points after nine games. They next host West Ham United on Saturday.

