Fowler hangs on to win Phoenix Open

REUTERS: Rickie Fowler regrouped after surrendering a five-shot lead on the back nine to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open by two strokes on Sunday.

Fowler triple-bogeyed the par-four 11th hole and found himself a shot behind Branden Grace with five holes left at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

But with another sickening defeat staring him in the face in a long list of final-round fadeouts, the American regained his poise and made two birdies down the stretch on a wet afternoon.

He carded 74 to finish at 17-under-par 267 as South African Grace shot 69 for second place on 15-under after bogeying the 17th where his drive found water.

