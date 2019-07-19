Fox storms home in 29 shots to equal back nine record at British Open

Ryan Fox equalled the record for the lowest back nine at a British Open when he stormed home in 29 strokes at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

REUTERS: Ryan Fox equalled the record for the lowest back nine at a British Open when he stormed home in 29 strokes at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

The world number 107, who is the son of former All Blacks flyhalf Grant Fox, was three over par after 11 holes and there were few signs of the fireworks that were to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the Kiwi cranked his game into another gear and rattled home with six birdies in the final seven holes, capping off his heroics by banging in a 10-footer at the last.

Fox signed for a three-under 68.

Though his back nine matched the best score on an inward half at an Open, it fell one shot short of the record for either nine.

Englishman Denis Durnian carded a 28 on the front nine at the 1983 Open at Royal Birkdale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)