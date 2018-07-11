France and Belgium goalless at halftime

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

France and Belgium went into halftime drawing 0-0 in an entertaining first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, with both teams creating half chances but neither able to break the deadlock.

Eden Hazard was a lively presence on Belgium's right, dragging a shot wide and Toby Alderweireld forced a smart save from Hugo Lloris while at the other end Olivier Giroud flicked a header narrowly wide.

The winners will play England or Croatia in the final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in St Petersburg, editing by Ed Osmond)