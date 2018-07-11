France and Belgium goalless at halftime

France and Belgium went into halftime drawing 0-0 in an entertaining first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, with both teams creating half chances but neither able to break the deadlock.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Semi Final - France v Belgium - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 10, 2018 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini, Nacer Chadli and Axel Witsel jump in the wall to defend a free kick from France's Antoine Griezmann REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Eden Hazard was a lively presence on Belgium's right, dragging a shot wide and Toby Alderweireld forced a smart save from Hugo Lloris while at the other end Olivier Giroud flicked a header narrowly wide.

The winners will play England or Croatia in the final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in St Petersburg, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

