PARIS: France's competition authority said it had cleared the takeover of the Ligue 1 soccer club OGC Nice by INEOS , the energy group run by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

Nice, coached by former Arsenal and French World Cup winner Patrick Vieira, have won their first two matches of the new season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)