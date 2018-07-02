France full back Sidibe limps out of France training

France full back Djibril Sidibe limped out of training on Sunday with a possible ankle injury in a setback to the side ahead of this week's World Cup quarter-final against Uruguay.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - France Arrival
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - France Arrival - Sheremetyevo International Airport, Moscow Region, Russia - June 10, 2018. Djibril Sidibe disembarks from a plane. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

France had already lost full back Benjamin Mendy for the round of 16 clash against Argentina due to a small muscle injury and also missed training.

If Sidibe is ruled out, coach Didier Deschamps will be left with only two options for the quarter-final clash, though defender Presnel Kimpembe can also play at full back.

Sidibe has just recovered from a knee injury which forced him to lose his place in the France starting line-up to Benjamin Pavard.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

