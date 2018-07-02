France get Sidibe boost ahead of Uruguay clash

Sport

France get Sidibe boost ahead of Uruguay clash

France are expected to be at full strength when they take on Uruguay in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday after assistant coach Guy Stephan described Djibril Sidibe's injury as a minor scare.

FILE PHOTO: France&apos;s Djibril Sidibe disembarks from a plane at Sheremetyevo International Airp
FILE PHOTO: France's Djibril Sidibe disembarks from a plane at Sheremetyevo International Airport, Moscow Region, Russia - June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Bookmark

ISTRA, Russia: France are expected to be at full strength when they take on Uruguay in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday after assistant coach Guy Stephan described Djibril Sidibe's injury as a minor scare.

Full back Sidibe limped out of Sunday's training session with an ankle injury a day after France beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16.

"It's nothing serious. I can't say he'll train with the others today and his ankle is bruised but it's nothing big," Stephan told a news conference on Monday.

He added that full back Lucas Hernandez was nursing a minor muscle problem.

Another full back, Benjamin Mendy, had suffered a thigh muscle problem but "he will resume his activity today", said Stephan.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark