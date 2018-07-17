France's Kylian Mbappe to donate US$500,000 World Cup winnings to charity: Reports

PARIS: French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe will be donating his entire World Cup earnings to a charity that organises sporting events for children with disabilities, according to reports from France.

The 19-year-old reportedly earned about US$22,300 per game in the tournament and an additional US$350,000 for helping his country lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday (Jul 15).

His seven appearances in the month-long tournament meant that his total earnings adds up to slightly more than US$500,000, which he plans to donate to Premiers de Cordee, an association that organises sporting events for children with disabilities.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, Mbappe is a patron of the association.

Sebastien Ruffin, Premiers de Cordee's general manager, called the wonderkid a "great person" in an interview with Le Parisien.

"When his schedule allows it, he intervenes for us with pleasure. He has a very good (relationship) with children, he always finds the right (words) to encourage them.

"I sometimes even feel that he takes more pleasure to play with the kids than the kids themselves," Ruffin added.

Mbappe was named the best young player for the 2018 World Cup after he scored four goals in the tournament, including one in the final against Croatia. His goal against Croatia made him the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele in 1958.

Mbappe is the second-most expensive player in football at €180 million ( £159 million) after Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain player was born and raised in the poor Parisian suburb of Bondy.