'Several' COVID-19 cases before European Cup final: French rugby club

PARIS: Racing 92 said on Thursday (Oct 1) that tests at the French rugby club had produced "several" positive cases of COVID-19 just over two weeks before they face English club Exeter in the European Champions Cup final.

"Tests carried out on the group on Wednesday morning have revealed several positive cases," the club said, without saying if the cases concerned players or members of the coaching or medical staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources said that there were nine positive cases, also without identifying who had been infected.

According to coronavirus protocols put in place by the LNR, the body that runs professional rugby union in France, Racing's away game at La Rochelle set for Saturday will likely be rescheduled to a later date.

The LNR has said that matches are to be postponed should there be more than three players who test positive over seven consecutive days.

Racing have won their opening four matches of the season and saw off English club Saracens 19-15 in the semi-final of the European Champions Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Racing are set to play Exeter in Bristol on Oct 17 in the Cup final.