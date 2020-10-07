France's Dubois out of squad after positive coronavirus test

France defender Leo Dubois has been sent home from the squad to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 and will miss their upcoming internationals, the French federation said on Tuesday.

PARIS: France defender Leo Dubois has been sent home from the squad to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 and will miss their upcoming internationals, the French federation said on Tuesday.

The Olympique Lyonnais right back, 26, will miss Wednesday's friendly with Ukraine at Stade de France and the Nations League games at home to Portugal on Sunday and in Croatia on Oct. 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dubois has made five appearances for the national team.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)