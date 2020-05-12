France's Racing 92 sign up Wallabies fullback Beale
France's Racing 92 have signed experienced Australia and New South Wales Waratahs fullback Kurtley Beale, with former Wallabies lock Luke Jones also heading to the Paris-based club for next season.
Beale, who has won 92 caps since his test debut in 2009, returned to Australia after a year at English club Wasps in 2017 but struggled at the Waratahs before this Super Rugby season was suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
Racing 92, who were third when the 2019-20 Top 14 season was brought to a halt at the start of March, announced the 31-year-old's signing in a squad update on social media.
Jones spent three years at Bordeaux before returning to the Melbourne Rebels last season in a failed bid to force his way back into the Wallabies squad for the World Cup.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)