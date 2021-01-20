France's ski lifts very likely to stay closed for rest of season: government source

France's ski lifts will very likely stay closed until the end of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the winter ski resort of Val d&apos;Isere
FILE PHOTO: A closed chairlift is seen is seen in front of a deserted accommodation building during a heavy snow-fall in the closed winter ski resort of Val d'Isere, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, France, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French ski resorts can welcome tourists but the lifts haven't opened since the beginning of the season.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

