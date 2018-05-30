France's soccer rights jump; Spain's Mediapro wins best lot

PARIS: Annual broadcasting rights for France's major soccer championship will reach a record of more than 1.15 billion euros (1 billion pounds) over the 2020-2024 period, the head of the country's professional soccer association said on Tuesday.

This represents a jump of 59.7 percent over the previous five-year period, Didier Quillot said.

Advertisement

Spanish broadcasting group Mediapro, majority-owned by Chinese private equity fund Orient Hontai, won the best lot out of the seven offered in the auction, Quillot said.

The group notably beat Vivendi's pay-TV channel Canal Plus in the auction, which ended up empty handed. Altice's French unit SFR, once considered as a leading contender, won no lots.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Michel Rose)