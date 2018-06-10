France striker Giroud leaves pitch with bloody forehead

France striker Olivier Giroud left the pitch with blood on his forehead when he was substituted in the second half of his team's final World Cup warm-up game against the United States on Saturday.

International Friendly - France vs USA
Soccer Football - International Friendly - France vs USA - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - June 9, 2018 France's Olivier Giroud after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Giroud was replaced by Dembele in the 58th minute of the match in Lyon after colliding with Matt Miazga.

France take on Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C at the World Cup, which starts on Thursday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

