France team to face England in Six Nations on Sunday

Coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team to face England in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Sunday:

REUTERS: Coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team to face England in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Sunday:

15-Anthony Bouthier, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Damian Penaud, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Anthony Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements:

16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jefferson Poirot, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Boris Palu, 20-Cameron Woki, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Matthieu Jalibert, 23-Vincent Rattez

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by John Stonestreet)

