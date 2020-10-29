France team to face Ireland in the Six Nations

France coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team to face Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday:

15-Anthony Bouthier, 14-Vincent Rattez, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Arthur Vincent, 11-Gael Fickou, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Arthur Retiere, 23-Thomas Ramos

