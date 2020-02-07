France team to face Italy in Six Nations

Coach Fabien Galthie on Friday named the following team to face Italy in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Sunday:

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France vs Italy - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - February 23, 2018 Italy’s Sebastian Negri in action with France’s Remy Grosso REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

15-Anthony Bouthier, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Arthur Vincent, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Vincent Rattez, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Anthony Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jefferson Poirot, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Boris Palu, 21-Cameron Woki, 22-Baptiste Serin, 23-Matthieu Jalibert.

