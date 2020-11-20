France team to face Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup
France coach Fabien Galthie on Friday named the following team to face Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup at Murrayfield on Sunday.
15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Vincent Rattez, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Dylan Cretin, 5-Romain Taofifenua, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Demba Bamba, 2-Camille Chat, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros
Replacements: 16-Julien Marchand, 17-Cyril Baille, 18-Mohamed Haouas, 19-Paul Willemse, 20-Cameron Woki, 21-Baptiste Couilloud, 22-Louis Carbonel, 23-Arthur Vincent
