France team to play Argentina in Rugby World Cup

France coach Jacques Brunel named the following team to face Argentina in their opening Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Tokyo on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: France's rugby team players pose for a photo as they visit Fuji Sengen Shrine after the Team Welcome Ceremony ahead of the start of the Rugby World Cup in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi prefecture, Japan September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO: France coach Jacques Brunel named the following team to face Argentina in their opening Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Tokyo on Saturday.

France: 15-Maxime Medard, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Virimi Vakatawa, 11-Yoann Huget, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Wenceslas Lauret, 5-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 4-Arthur Iturria, 3-Rabah Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado (capt), 1-Jefferson Poirot

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Cyril Baille, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Bernard Le Roux, 20-Louis Picamoles, 21-Maxime Machenaud, 22-Camille Lopez, 23-Thomas Ramos.

