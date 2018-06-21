France team to play New Zealand in third test

WELLINGTON: France coach Jacques Brunel on Thursday named the following team to face New Zealand in the third test at Otago Regional Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday:

Team: 15-Benjamin Fall, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Remi Lamerat, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Gael Fickou, 10-Anthony Belleau, 9-Morgan Parra (captain), 8-Kevin Gourdon, 7-Kelian Galletier, 6-Mathieu Babillot, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Camille Chat, 1-Dany Priso

Replacements: 16-Adrien Pelissie, 17-Cyril Baille, 18-Cedate Gomes Sa, 19-Felix Lambey, 20-Alexandre Lapandry, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Jules Plisson, 23-Maxime Medard

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Andrew Roche)