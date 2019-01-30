France team to play Wales in Six Nations
PARIS: France coach Jacques Brunel on Wednesday named the following team to face Wales in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Friday.
Team: 15-Maxime Medard, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Wesley Fofana, 12-Romain Ntamack, 11-Yoann Huget, 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Louis PIcamoles, 7-Arthur Iturria, 6-Wenceslas Lauret, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1-Jefferson Poirot
Replacements: 16-Julien Marchand, 17-Dany Priso, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Felix Lambey, 20-Gregory Alldritt, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Gael Fickou, 23-Geoffrey Doumayrou
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)