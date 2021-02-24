France v Scotland to go ahead on Sunday after hosts report no new COVID-19 cases

REUTERS: France's Six Nations match against Scotland in Paris will go ahead on Sunday as planned after the hosts reported no further positive COVID-19 tests for a second consecutive day, organisers said on Wednesday.

"Further to a meeting of the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) this morning to review the latest test results of the French Squad, the Six Nations confirm the plans to stage the France v Scotland match as originally scheduled this coming Sunday," organisers said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We continue to monitor the situation very closely and are in regular contact with both unions."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)