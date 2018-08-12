Fraser, Wilson help Bournemouth beat promoted Cardiff

REUTERS: Promoted Cardiff City's first Premier League match for four years ended in a 2-0 defeat by Bournemouth, as midfielder Ryan Fraser's first-half goal and forward Callum Wilson's late strike secured victory at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth dominated possession and deserved their 24th- minute lead as Scotland international Fraser latched on to Wilson's low pass inside the penalty area and slotted past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Wilson won a penalty nine minutes later following a clumsy challenge by Cardiff defender Bruno Ecuele Manga, but the forward failed to double his team's advantage as his weak shot effort was comfortably saved by Etheridge.

Neil Warnock's Cardiff side showed attacking intent after the break and had a couple of chances to equalise but Wilson ended their hopes of a comeback by converting defender Simon Francis' cross from close range in stoppage time.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)