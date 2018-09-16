Fraser double fires Bournemouth to 4-2 win over Leicester
REUTERS: - Ryan Fraser scored twice as Bournemouth stunned Leicester City with a 4-2 victory at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
Fraser produced a beautiful curling shot in the 19th minute to put Eddie Howe's side ahead and then doubled the advantage 18 minute later with a left-foot drive.
Josh King then made it 3-0 with a 41st-minute penalty after Ricardo Pereira was ruled to have handled in the box.
Leicester defender Wes Morgan was sent off for a second yellow card in the 69th minute and nine minutes from the end Fraser set up Adam Smith for the fourth.
The visitors enjoyed a late flurry with James Maddison's 88th minute penalty and Marc Albrighton's header a minute later.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Tony Lawrence)