Freak head injury forces Olympic champion Danson-Bennett to quit

Britain's Olympic gold medal-winning former women's hockey captain Alex Danson-Bennett has been forced to retire because of a head injury sustained while laughing at a joke in 2018.

LONDON: Britain's Olympic gold medal-winning former women's hockey captain Alex Danson-Bennett has been forced to retire because of a head injury sustained while laughing at a joke in 2018.

The 34-year-old Danson-Bennett, part of the British team that won hockey gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, had hoped to feature at this year's Tokyo Games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has been suffering with long-term concussion since hitting her head against a concrete wall while throwing her head back to laugh at her husband's joke while on holiday in Kenya.

Six weeks after the incident she was rushed to hospital with a suspected bleed, being violently sick and having seizures.

The effects have included a "loss of identity", debilitating headaches, light sensitivity and speech problems.

Although Danson-Bennett returned to training in January, she has decided to hang up her stick having earned 306 international caps and scored a joint-record 115 goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The challenge of returning to play following my head injury is too much, and the risk's too high," she wrote on Instagram.

"After a long 18 months but a fabulous 18 years in the sport, it's the right time for me to retire.

"My head injury has been life-changing, also in terms of my perspective and things that have happened within my family."

Her sister Claire, a triathlete, was paralysed from the stomach down after colliding with a tractor while riding her bike in August last year.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)