Freestyle skiing - Eldest Dufour-Lapointe sister retires from competition

REUTERS: Maxime Dufour-Lapointe, the eldest of three freestyle skiing sisters who competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, announced her retirement from the Canadian moguls team on Wednesday.

Dufour-Lapointe represented Canada at 104 World Cup events and together with her sisters made freestyle skiing history in 2016 when they swept the moguls podium in Quebec.

"I'm sad, because I devoted myself 100 percent to freestyle skiing for the past 10 years," Dufour-Lapointe, 29, said in a statement. "But it's also a time to be proud of the career I've had. I celebrate and appreciate what I've accomplished.

"After everything I’ve experienced with my sisters, I’m leaving the sport with my head held high."

Dufour-Lapointe, who finished 12th in Sochi while sisters Justine and Chloe won gold and silver, also represented Canada at three world championships.

She was one of the first women mogul skiers to execute a backflip with full twist in competition.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)