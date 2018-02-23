Freestyle skiing - Serwa leads Canadian one-two in ski cross

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Kelsey Serwa pulled away from compatriot Brittany Phelan to claim ski cross gold on Friday as Canada secured a one-two finish ahead of Switzerland's Fanny Smith, who edged out Swede Sandra Naesland in a tense battle for third.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Kelsey Serwa pulled away from compatriot Brittany Phelan to claim ski cross gold on Friday as Canada secured a one-two finish ahead of Switzerland's Fanny Smith, who edged out Swede Sandra Naesland in a tense battle for third.

Serwa's comfortable victory enabled Canada to continue their domination of the event, the country having now won all three ladies ski cross golds since it was added to the Olympic programme at Vancouver in 2010.

The 28-year-old Serwa improved on her silver medal from Sochi four years ago but it was a bittersweet event for the Canadians after reigning champion Marielle Thompson crashed out in the first heat, catching the ski of Sweden's Lisa Andersson.

There was also a worrying crash for the fourth Canadian, India Sherret, who lost control entering a jump in her heat, before flying over the top and into a hard bank of snow.

The extent of her injuries remains unclear.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by John O'Brien)

Advertisement