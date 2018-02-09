Freestyle skiing - Top skiers through, local favourite crashes

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: France's Perrine Laffont qualified in first place for the final of the women's moguls after the first round of qualifying on Friday.

Laffont, a world championship silver medallist, produced an impressive run to score 79.72 in the first action of the Pyeongchang 2018 Games at the Phoenix Snow Park.

Andi Naude of Canada and American Morgan Schild were second and third respectively.

There was disappointment however for the hundreds of local fans who had turned out to see South Korea's Seo Jung Hwa.

Seo was greeted with huge cheers before her run but the 27-year-old fell before the final jump and finished in last place. She was the only athlete to fall.

Her compatriot See Jee Won faired much better, scoring 68.46 but still did not finish in the top-10. Both will have another chance in the second round of qualifying on Sunday.

The top-10 from the first round of qualifying automatically moved on to Sunday's final.

World number one American Jaelin Kauf, who was cheered on by family and friends at the bottom of the hill, scored 77.45 to finish fifth.

Canada's Sochi silver medallist Chloe Dufour-Lapointe finished the first round of qualifying in a disappointing 13th, while her sister Justine, who won gold in Russia four years ago, was fourth.

The men's first qualifying round starts later on Friday.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)