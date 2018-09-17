Freiburg and Stuttgart share points in topsy-turvy game

BERLIN: Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart scored twice each in a rollercoaster second half to draw 3-3 on Sunday and get their first Bundesliga points of the season.

Stuttgart forward Mario Gomez scored twice in seven minutes early in the second half to help them come from a goal down to lead 2-1.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old former Germany international scored on the rebound in the 49th minute after Freiburg's first minute lead had been cancelled out by Emiliano Insua's goal just before the break.

Freiburg levelled with Jerome Gondorf's second goal of the afternoon three minutes later before Gomez headed in a cross in the 56th for the renewed Stuttgart lead.

But Freiburg, with coach Christian Streich on the bench following a three-week absence due to a back injury, were not yet done, digging deep to come back once more and grab an equaliser with Luca Waldschmidt's slightly deflected shot in the 81st minute.

In the only other game on Sunday Werder Bremen and promoted Nuremberg drew 1-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leaders Bayern Munich are on maximum nine points after beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 on Saturday for their third win in three matches.

Borussia Dortmund are second on seven, along with four other teams, following Friday's 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)