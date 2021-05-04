Freida Lim qualifies for Olympics, first female Singaporean diver to do so

SINGAPORE: Diver Freida Lim on Tuesday (May 4) qualified for the Olympic Games, after finishing eleventh in the Women's 10m Platform preliminary competition at the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo, Japan.

Lim is the first female Singaporean diver to ever make the cut for the Games, and only the second diver in Singapore's history to do so after Jonathan Chan booked his spot in 2019.

In Tokyo, the 23-year-old finished with a total of 289.6 after five dives in the preliminary portion of the event. This meant that she also qualified for the semi-finals of the event which are slated to be held on Wednesday.

Seven of Singapore's divers are currently competing at the meet in Japan.

Chan and Max Lee finished 15th in the Men's 10m Synchronised event on Saturday, with Chan placing 24th in the Men's 10m Platform. In the women's 3m springboard event on Monday, Fong Kay Yian ended in 39th while compatriot Ashlee Tan finished in 48th.

The FINA meet is the final opportunity for Singapore's divers to qualify for the Olympics before the Games kick off on Jul 23. It will continue till May 6, with Mark and Timothy Lee both scheduled to compete in the men's 3m springboard event.

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to start in July last year, were postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Catch Team Singapore divers and all the action from the FINA World Cup 2021 live on meWATCH at this link.

