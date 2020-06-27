French Cup final to be held on July 24 - FFF

REUTERS: The French Cup final between Paris St Germain and St Etienne has been rescheduled for July 24, the French football federation said on Friday.

It will be the first official professional game in France since play was halted in March amid the COVID-19 crisis.

FFF president Noel Le Graet added that the League Cup final between PSG, who were crowned Ligue 1 champions after the season was officially halted on April 30, and Olympique Lyonnais, would be played a week later.

"The French Cup final will be held on the 24th and the League Cup final on the 31st. At the moment, We're at 5,000 (people allowed in the stands), so maybe we'll make a request to try and get more," Le Graet told the FFF assembly on Friday.

The FFF also confirmed that the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season would start on the weekend of Aug. 22.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

