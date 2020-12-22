French LFP soccer body recovers rights held by Mediapro

Sport

French LFP soccer body recovers rights held by Mediapro

France's LFP soccer body will be able to recover rights held by the Spanish company Mediapro, following a court ruling to resolve a dispute over broadcasting rights for French soccer, said the LFP body on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: News conference of Mediapro media group in Paris
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spain's Mediapro media group is seen at a news conference about the TV rights of the French soccer Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, in Paris, France, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Bookmark

PARIS: France's LFP soccer body will be able to recover rights held by the Spanish company Mediapro, following a court ruling to resolve a dispute over broadcasting rights for French soccer, said the LFP body on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark