French LFP soccer body recovers rights held by Mediapro
PARIS: France's LFP soccer body will be able to recover rights held by the Spanish company Mediapro, following a court ruling to resolve a dispute over broadcasting rights for French soccer, said the LFP body on Tuesday.
