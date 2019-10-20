French lock Vahaamahina sent off in quarter-final against Wales
French lock Sebastien Vahaamahina was shown a red card in the 48th minute of the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Wales at Oita Stadium on Sunday.
France were leading 19-10 when Vahaamahina elbowed Wales flanker Aaron Wainwright in the face in a maul and South African referee Jaco Peyper had no hesitation in dismissing him after reviewing the TV pictures.
