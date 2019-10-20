French lock Vahaamahina sent off in quarter-final against Wales

French lock Sebastien Vahaamahina was shown a red card in the 48th minute of the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Wales at Oita Stadium on Sunday.

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Quarter Final - Wales v France - Oita Stadium, Oita, Japan - October 20, 2019 France's Sebastien Vahaamahina is shown a red card by a referee Jaco Peyer REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

France were leading 19-10 when Vahaamahina elbowed Wales flanker Aaron Wainwright in the face in a maul and South African referee Jaco Peyper had no hesitation in dismissing him after reviewing the TV pictures.

