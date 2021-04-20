French minister Beaune urges UEFA to take tough measures over Super League

French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told France Info radio on Tuesday that he wanted European soccer's governing body UEFA to take tough measures in the coming days against the planned breakaway Super League.

PARIS: French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told France Info radio on Tuesday that he wanted European soccer's governing body UEFA to take tough measures in the coming days against the planned breakaway Super League.

He added he congratulated French clubs, such as Paris Saint Germain (PSG), for not having signed up to the Super League.

"It puts money above pleasure," said Beaune, as he criticised the Super League.

Twelve of Europe's top clubs launched the breakaway Super League on Sunday, launching what is set to be a bitter battle for control of the game and its revenue.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)