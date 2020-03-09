French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu confirmed on Monday that France's final Six Nations rugby international game against Ireland had been postponed.

PARIS: French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu confirmed on Monday that France's final Six Nations rugby international game against Ireland had been postponed.

Maracineanu did not specify the new date for the game, nor whether the other final Six Nations matches had also been postponed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

French media had earlier reported on Monday that all games on the final day of rugby's Six Nations Championship on Saturday had been postponed amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

France on Sunday banned gathering of more than 1,000 people as the death toll and number of coronavirus infections continued to rise.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)