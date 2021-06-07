Tennis: Gauff becomes youngest Grand Slam quarter-finalist in 15 years

PARIS: Coco Gauff became the youngest Grand Slam quarter-finalist in 15 years on Monday (Jun 7) when she defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the French Open.

Gauff, seeded 24th, swept to a 53-minute 6-3, 6-1 win and will take on Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the semi-finals.

At the age of 17 years and 86 days, Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the last eight of a Slam since Nicole Vaidisova, who made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2006 aged 17 years and 44 days.

She is also the youngest American woman to book a place in the last eight in Paris since Jennifer Capriati in 1993.

In a composed performance on Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday, the American teenager broke her fellow former junior champion three times without facing a break point herself.

"I am super happy to reach my first Grand Slam quarter-final. I played really well today," said Gauff who has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

Gauff came into the French Open on the back of a clay court title in Parma.

"Parma taught me how to close out matches and how to deal with pressure," added the American, who also discovered on Monday that she had claimed a place on the American team for the Tokyo Olympics.